Surfer hospitalized in critical condition after going unresponsive off Kewalo Basin Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, May 5, after going unresponsive while surfing off the Kewalo Basin Harbor.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials say the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Ocean Safety officials, lifeguards responded on jet ski to the unresponsive woman and began CPR after bringing her to shore.

Emergency Medical Services took over advanced life support and succeeded at bringing the woman’s pulse back. She was then transported to an emergency room in critical condition.

Ocean Safety officials are stressing that this incident involved quick responses from both bystanders and emergency personnel. Officials say friends witnessed the woman get into trouble and were able to bring her head above water before rescue personnel arrived.

Ocean Safety was activated after a bystander onshore called 911. Lifeguards arrived to the scene within three minutes and other first responders got to Ala Moana Beach Park shortly after, Ocean Safety said.