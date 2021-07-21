Surfer found unresponsive in waters off Poʿipū Beach

Poʿipū Beach, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 61-year-old man is dead after a surfing trip to Poʿipū Beach ended in tragedy.

The Kauai Police Department received calls of an unresponsive swimmer in the ocean fronting the Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club.

Emergency service personnel from the fire department, lifeguards and the American Medical Response responded to the scene.

The man was pulled from the water, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was transported to Wilcox Medical Center where a pronouncement of death was made. A preliminary investigation conducted by KPD suggests he died from an apparent drowning. An autopsy is scheduled to determine and confirm the exact cause of death.