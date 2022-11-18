This is an ocean safety lifeguard surfboard.

KAHULUI, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.

A report came in at 10:18 a.m. that an unresponsive man was floating in the water. MFD said they discovered the victim approximately a half a mile from the shoreline.

Surf was eight to ten feet.

MFD units responded and brought the person in to commence with emergency resuscitation but was unsuccessful.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.