Surfboard swap hosted at Solar Shack in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Solar Shack in Kailua hosted its third surfboard swap on Saturday, June 26, where everyone was invited to swap, shop, sell, share or take a look at surfboards and memorabilia.

Saturday’s surfboard swap featured historical surfboard collections by Randy Rarick and Mark Fragale.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Solar Shack parking lot at 44 Kainehe St., where Rarick and Fragale were on hand to share their rare, collectable surfboards and decades of knowledge.

The event was free and ran on “pure stoke,” by a group of friends who all share passion for surfing, crafting boards and sharing knowledge and history with the community.

FILE – Surfboard swap at Solar Shack in Kailua, Hawaii, Jan. 30, 2021. (Treehouse Coworking photo)

There was also organic coffee and food available for purchase at the event.

Rarick has been in the surfing industry for more than 60 years and co-founded the World Pro Tour (WSL) in 1975. He produced every event on Oahu’s North Shore for 38 years before retiring in 2015.

Fragale started collecting surf memorabilia at 16 years old and was the curator of the Honolulu Surfing Museum in Waikiki. He now lives in Kailua and shares his passion for surfing and its culture with others.