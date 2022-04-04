HONOLULU (KHON2) — How do you like your burrito? Whether you prefer a flour or corn tortilla, white or brown rice, with veggies, rice, beans, cheese and protein of your choice, it’s a meal that will fill you up.

Yelp recently came out with their list of best burritos in every state ahead of National Burrito Day on April 7.

They identified businesses in every state that served burritos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2019 and February 15, 2022.

Surf & Salsa made the list for best burritos in Hawaii. This restaurant is family-owned and operated located in Haleiwa. They offer handmade corn tortillas, locally caught seafood and farm fresh produce.

Surf & Salsa popular burrito items are:

Fish burrito

13” hand rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled local caught fish, rice, black beans, chipotle aioli, cabbage, cheese, sour cream, salsa, pico & guacamole.

Fajita burrito

13” rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, pork or chicken, sautéed greens, green and red bell peppers, onions, rice, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

SoyRizo burrito

13” flour tortilla filled with house-made vegetarian chorizo, guacamole, rice, refried beans, salsa, & organic greens. ** with or without sour cream & cheese.

Ranchero burrito

13” hand rolled burrito filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, salsa brava & your choice of meat (chicken, carne asada, pork, chorizo). *spicy

This restaurant also offers Tsunami Fries, Chimichangas, Nachos, Plate Fajitas and more. To see their full menu or order online, visit Surf & Salsa’s website.