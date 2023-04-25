HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surf instructors in Hawaii said the surf spot to go out as a beginner is in Waikiki during the spring and summer seasons, but there are terms you should know before paddling out.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Most visitors traveling to Oahu for vacation stay in Waikiki and enjoy the water right in front of their hotel by swimming, going on a catamaran or surfing.

If a person decides to surf, whether they are a visitor or not, they should know these common terms and knowledge before entering the waters.

KHON2 talked to general manager, Chelsea Lewis, and surf instructor, Cole Fujihara, of Ohana Surf Project about surfing terminology and general knowledge for beginners.

Surf terminology:

Barrel- when the wave curls around, leaving an air pocket Break- where the wave crashes Charging- a surfer who is giving 100 percent effort and being showy Choppy- rough ocean conditions due to wind Firing- great wave conditions Flat- no surfable waves, too small Foam board- a surfboard that is made of soft foam. Beginners typically ride foam boards Foam- white water Glassy- no waves and no wind Goofy foot- one that surfs with their right foot in front Green room- barrel or tube Grom- young surfer Hang five/ hang ten- when five or ten toes hang off the front of the board Inside- the area in the ocean between the waves and the shore Kook- beginner surfer Leash- the cord that attaches the board to the surfer. The leash is there to keep the board close to the surfer when they fall off the board. Line-up- where the surfers wait for a wave to come Lip- the part of the wave that curls Log- this is a long thick surfboard Longboard- a long surfboard Lull- the time period where waves are not coming in. The time between sets Mental- crazy and unbelievable Outside- area of the ocean that is past the break of waves Party wave- a wave in which more than one person is on Pearling- also known as nose diving, when the surfboard goes front first into the water Pitted- another term for barrel Set- a group of waves that come in consistently one after the other Short board- a short surfboard Sick- a word used to express something was awesome Stoked- a word used to show excitement SUP- this stands for Stand Up Paddleboard Swell- a term used to determine how big the waves are by the wave energy and winds. Surfers often ask, “How’s the swell today?” before going out in the ocean Tube- another term for barrel or pitted White water- foamy water caused by the break of a wave Wipeout- when someone falls off the surfboard unexpectedly or not on purpose

Other surf knowledge to know:

Once beginners have the terminology down, Lewis has other important surf knowledge to know before going out in the water.

Lewis said the number one thing she recommends before getting in the water is to take a lesson if someone has never surfed or someone has only surfed a couple of times. This is for the safety of the beginner and the other surfers in the water.

If a surfer has already taken a lesson and chooses to go out, Lewis suggests knowing where to surf and knowing what equipment to ride.

Often people are on the wrong equipment and that makes it harder for them, and more difficult for them.” Chelsea Lewis, general manager at Ohana Surf Project

A large foam board is ideal for someone who is less experienced at surfing because it will be safer for everyone on the water.

As far as knowing where to surf, Lewis said to ask lifeguards what the conditions are, the surf rental companies, or local surfers.

“Even in the water we try to like, if we see people not in a good zone, we’ll let them know, ‘you should go over here, move over there,’” said Lewis.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Some companies like Ohana Surf Project will not rent a surfboard to someone if they know conditions are bad for the safety of the person renting.

Lewis also wants beginner surfers to know that it’s okay to ask questions and don’t be afraid to ask officials because most companies and professionals want visitors to have a safe and fun experience.