HONOLULU (KHON2) — China Uemura died on Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:30 p.m., according to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page.

China Uemura, a well-known and respected surf organizer ran the China Uemura Longboard Surfing Classic at Kuhio Beach for 33 years.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A popular event in the islands where thousands of surfers participated. The events have raised more than $200,000 to local charities and non-profits.

In the Instagram post, Uemura’s family said in part, “Over the last month its really put into perspective how many people you impacted.”

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

China Uemura passed while surrounded by his family and friends.