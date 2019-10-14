Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All things geek filled the Hawaii convention center Sunday, October 13.

It was all part of the first-ever “Geekcraft Expo.” There were handmade goods by local crafters and makers, along with cosplay, and comics.

All monies raised helped to support local vendors.

“I think they have a lot of comic cons. The craft people are sometimes viewed as a genres’ died? But I think that’s changing because I think a lot of people realize that there’s a lot of hard work, dedication, and creativity that goes into it. It’s just as difficult as making a movie, making a comic book whatever. You know, you’re creating something,” said independent comic book creator John Nguyen.

All monies raised helped to support local vendors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories