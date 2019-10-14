Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All things geek filled the Hawaii convention center Sunday, October 13.

It was all part of the first-ever “Geekcraft Expo.” There were handmade goods by local crafters and makers, along with cosplay, and comics.

All monies raised helped to support local vendors.

“I think they have a lot of comic cons. The craft people are sometimes viewed as a genres’ died? But I think that’s changing because I think a lot of people realize that there’s a lot of hard work, dedication, and creativity that goes into it. It’s just as difficult as making a movie, making a comic book whatever. You know, you’re creating something,” said independent comic book creator John Nguyen.

