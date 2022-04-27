HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Supporters of Hawaii’s law enforcement community hope to see a lot of “blue” in the month of May.

The “Light Hawaii Blue” initiative began in 2019 during National Police Week. This year they extended the recognition through the entire month of May.

The association asked people to wear blue or display blue lights at home in honor of the fallen men and women of all Hawaii law enforcement.

“It’s just an appreciation to let the other officers know that, you know, the community does support them, and that we appreciate their sacrifices.” Sheryl Ferido, FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association Board Vice-President

Police officers are not the only ones who were recognized. First responders, EMTs, doctors, nurses and the fire department were also honored and supported alongside them.

Ferido stated, “the police officers, they go to work every single day unconditionally, not knowing if they’re going to be coming home, you know, we have the two officers that fell in 2020, unfortunately, and, you know, it was just, they were just going to work.”

The FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association sponsors the effort. They encourage people to share pictures of their blue lights and blue outfits on social media with the hashtag #lighthawaiiblue.