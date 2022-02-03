Support Polynesian Voyaging Society with specialty license plates available on O’ahu, Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Motorists on O’ahu and Kaua’i can support the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) with a new license plate featuring the Hōkūle‘a.

According to officials, the design showcases the Hōkūle‘a — a double-hulled Polynesian voyaging canoe — anchored at Kualoa on O’ahu’s Windward side when it sailed to Tahiti over 46 years ago.

On O’ahu, there are approximately 18,000 license plates available for people to buy at satellite city halls across the island. Officials reported the initial cost of the license plate is $35.50 — $20 of that will go toward the Polynesian Voyaging Society. The annual renewal fee will be $25.

To apply for this specialty license plate on O’ahu, click here.

Individuals on Kaua’i can purchase these license plates at the County of Kaua‘i Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

On Kaua’i, the license plate is $36 — $20 of that will go toward PVS. Officials also added that the remaining $10 is for the purchase, $1 is for a new emblem and $5 is for processing.

For more information and to apply for a PVS license plate on Kaua’i, click here.

Two applications must be completed to purchase a specialty license plate on Kaua’i. The applications include an ‘Organizational License Plate Application’ and ‘Application for Replacement License Plates and/or Emblem.’

To find them online, go onto the Kaua’i DMV website and look under the section called ‘Vehicle Services.’