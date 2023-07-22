HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is almost ending and the Rotary Club of Waikiki is working to help provide keiki with the necessary supplies for this school year.

The organization will be hosting a school supply drive to collect donations for our keiki on Sunday, July 30 at the Walmart located on Keeaumoku Street.

All donations will be going to local schools to support their students.

For those eager to get involved and contribute, items such as books, stationery, and other school supplies will be accepted.

Rotary does ask that the items are clean and in good condition and to note if any repairs are needed.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.