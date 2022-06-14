HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you live in Hawaii, then you’ve probably come across a few supply chain shortages. Some goods cost more and others take longer to arrive.

The City and County of Honolulu reports the Hawaiian Islands being the most isolated populated landmass in the world, located 2,500 miles across the Pacific Ocean from the western coast of the continental United States.

Hawaii is heavily dependent on items such as food and materials brought in by air transit or ocean freight to meet day-to-day needs.

Under normal conditions, the market food supply is replenished every 5-8 days. Honolulu County reports most commercial warehouses maintain a five-day supply of food in inventory.

The City’s 2021 Multi-Hazard Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan risk assessment reports that Honolulu Harbor and Honolulu International Airport were both highly vulnerable from the effects of hurricane winds and storm surge.

In the aftermath of a destructive hurricane, it could take up to 19 days or longer to open Hawaii’s harbors and as long as two weeks before normal air operations could resume.

The impacts to these critical cargo and freight facilities will highly impact the community and the state’s ability to recover. They recommend having at least two weeks worth of food, water, personal hygiene and batteries.

Whether supply chain shortages are caused by a natural disaster, inflation, or something else, it’s best to be prepared.

For more information on how to plan for a supply shortage, head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.