HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ongoing supply chain issues are pushing back multiple state projects. Lawmakers are trying to find solutions as delays are piling up for key improvements.

In July, the state announced plans to install metal detectors at the State Capitol. Nearly a month after the enhanced screening was supposed to begin, the project is still in the works due to supply chain issues. KHON2 learned, the parts have arrived, but now there’s delays due to electrical requirements.

“It’s concerning, because these projects we’ve appropriated money and the more we wait for a surprise to show up, the chances of the project going up increase and now all of a sudden, we have a shortfall,” said Sen. Angus McKelvey, (D) Senate Committee on Government Operations Chair.

It isn’t the only state project pushed back. The state said, a project to replace warning sirens throughout Maui County has been delayed. It’s due to the composite poles taking a long time to manufacture and ship to Maui. The delivery was delayed 195 days and arrival of other federal signal equipment was delayed by 180 days. The completion date is now slated for Nov. 16.

On Kauai, parts for an air conditioning replacement project at Kapaa High School are expected to arrive 300 days after approval which is now pushing the project back to winter break instead of summer.

Lawmakers said, supply chain issues are out of their control, but it’ll come down to working with different departments and looking at projects to find solutions.

“Bidding contractors try to give realistic estimations. If they know the industry with certain parts are going to be delayed and that is put up front, both in the timetable and in the costs. That’s what we need the help of those in the industry to pre-identify these issues,” McKelvey said.

As for the metal detector project at the Capitol, the state said implementation will be announced at a later date.