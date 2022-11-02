HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new option for fresh foods, packaged meals and even a restaurant could soon occupy the commercial space previously occupied by Longs Drugs in Downtown Honolulu.

Downtown resident Dina Nunez said once office hours are done, downtown is left with not a lot of options for fresh food or groceries. She said having something nearby that stays open during evening hours could make a big difference.

“We only have this one grocery store, which is Walmart, and it would be really convenient to have something like that near us,” Nunez said. “It would be convenient to have a supermarket where we could go at least to the evening and pick up something that is conveniently ready, ready to go.”

When the restaurants and retail shops at Keeaumoku International Village moved out to make way for a new residential high-rise, so did “88 Supermarket.”

Documents from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs said the owner filed for a new name: “88 Mart.” The owner also traded the name “Bishop Onokai Restaurant.” The concept is described as Korean and American fine dining.

A business partner familiar with the owner’s plans said they are looking to occupy the commercial space Longs Drugs left behind.

A downtown neighborhood board member said they expect to hear a presentation from the store’s owners in the near future. KHON2 News is waiting to hear back from the 88 Mart owner to learn more about their opening timeline.