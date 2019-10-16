‘Superbad’ idea: 20-year-old man uses fake Hawaii ID in Iowa Bar

IOWA (KHON2) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police spotted him drinking a cocktail containing vodka at an Iowa City bar on Friday, October 11, around 12:31 a.m.

But that’s not the only reason why Daniel Alfredo Burleson of Des Moines was arrested.

According to police officials, the man refused to give his ID until he was led outside the bar. That was when Burleson handed him an ID that revealed his actual age.

The police officer asked to see his fake ID, but the 20-year-old refused.

Officials say that the officer saw the fake driver’s license when Burleson looked through his wallet. Apparently, the man had a fake Hawaii ID with the name “McLovin.”

His birthday? The card reportedly listed it as June 3, 1981, according to KCRG.

Inspired by a popular fake ID in the movie “Superbad,” Burleson claimed that he bought the card on Amazon.

Burleson was arrested, then charged with possession of a fake license, possessing alcohol under the legal age, public intoxication and being in a bar while underage.