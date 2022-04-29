HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, you don’t have to wait any longer for the return of the circus because we all need a little fun after this pandemic.

And you can get yours, starting tonight and through this weekend, with the return of the Super American Circus.

We’re here joined with the owner, Tuffy Nicholas, who can share a little more about this.

So nice to see you again.

Tell us a little about what is new this compared to the previous years.

“Everything is new. This year, every act is new,” says Nicholas.

“This is a new stunt daredevil team that does the motorcycle on the high wire with a lady underneath on a trapeze, three motorcycles in the globe of death, or we don’t want to push it that far. Globe of danger. First time ever in Hawaii. We have performers from all over the world, beautiful aerial ballet, Aiden from America’s Got Talent, came in 2nd, is going to be performing. It’s just a great show. The biggest show we ever brought to Hawaii. We didn’t change our prices.”

Let’s speak about this pandemic. I think we all need this.

How has this pandemic and what were some of the challenges for you as the circus to get through it?

“Well, for almost two years, we weren’t performing,” says Nicholas.

“Almost all of show business was out of work. So, we tried other things and mostly stayed home. But we are just honored and thrilled to be back in Hawaii, our favorite place on the earth.”

It’s interesting because it is not just the circus, so people don’t have to worry about just being entertained by the show.

But there are activities prior to and during the intermission. What is going on?

“Yes, we have face painting, we have photo ops with the performers, we have of course the light-up toys and the treats, the popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and all the fun stuff that goes along,” says Nicholas.

“There is also pre-show entertainment which is, well I don’t want to give it away yet, but they will get to see it when they get here.”

Well, last but not least, it’s really nice to know that every purchased ticket benefits someone. Where is the benefit going to?

“Make-A-Wish Hawaii. The best organization that we could think of to partner with,” says Nicholas.

“They are such a great group, and they do such great work. Tonight is their premiere night, so a lot of the kids from the Make-A-Wish group will be here and we are honored to be a part of it with them.

We are honored for you to be back, thank you very much Tuffy.

So, their first show was 5 p.m. tonight, and 8:30 p.m. was the second show tonight. But there are 8 shows total.

This weekend, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday here at the Blaisdell Center Arena.

