Super American Circus kicks off Friday at the Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Showmakers, Inc. presents The Super American Circus 2020 Hawaii Tour.

This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world at The Neal Blaisdell Center – Arena, 777 Ward Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii on February 28, 29 and March 1, 2020.

This circus line-up is the biggest and best ever with acts that have never performed in Hawaii.

The Superhero theme and thrilling performers will include Blake Wallenda from the world renown Wallenda Family (Guinness World Record Holder and the greatest High Wire Walker on the planet), Matthew Richardson (Impressive Aerialist and Finalist in “America’s Got Talent – 2019), Martin Espana on the Wheel of Danger (Internationally-Acclaimed Clown performing incredible acts on a revolving wheel – four stories high), Chicago Boyz (High-Energy acrobatic team and “America’s Got Talent” alumni), Cristina Holt and Alexander Knapp (Contemporary, comedic, action-based duo/jugglers), Olexandr Kartukov (Hilarious Clown), Elaine Alcon (Superhero performing beautiful aerial ballet on the Spanish web and Ringmaster) and more.

Jordan Segundo will be the headlining vocalist for The Super American Circus on Oahu performing songs from “The Greatest Showman”.

This multi-talented artist is recognized as the first singer from Hawaii to become a finalist on the nationally acclaimed televised singing competition, “American Idol” in 2003.

In addition, he is a broadcast journalist (CBS News Anchor/Good Day Sacramento Host in Sacramento, California), television host and actor.

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas (Super American Circus Presenter) comes from a family with an extensive circus history.

He has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the U.S. and around the world. “Tuffy” expresses his love for the circus, “The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful, but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding”.

Kama’aina Kids (a non-profit organization) will be benefiting from every ticket sold.

Families will be delighted with the pre-show and intermission activities including photos with Superhero characters, face painting and more.

Traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

Showtimes are February 28 at 7:30 p.m., February 29 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For all the information and to purchase your tickets, go to www.superamericancircus.com.