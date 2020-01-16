Sunshine slowly returning to the islands by the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trades are expected to continue through the rest of today, before starting to decrease on Thu as a front approaches.

A stubborn upper level trough west of the islands will keep skies cloudy through Thursday, but drier air aloft is expected to overspread the state in time for the weekend.

In the meantime, a weakening cold front will push down the chain Thursday night into Friday.

A band of showers is expected to accompany the front, followed by a return of stronger trades.

At this point, drier air is expected to overspread most of the state by the weekend.

This should bring us locally windy trades with some windward showers especially near the Big Island, but considerable leeward sunshine.