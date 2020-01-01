Sunshine and light winds to usher in the new year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system far to the northeast of the islands and an approaching cold front northwest of the state will cause wind speeds to decrease on New Years Day.

A weakening cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will spread clouds, showers, and breezy trade winds across the Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday night through Friday.

A strong high pressure system building in behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Trade winds continue through the first half of next week at moderate levels with signs of an upper level low lurking northeast of the island chain possibly affecting the extended rainfall forecast.