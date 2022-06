HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a brush fire that reignited in Sunset Beach on Tuesday, June 7.

Crews were called around 6:09 a.m.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The fire was 75% contained around noon.

The fire originally started on Sunday, June 5 in the area above Kaunala Street.