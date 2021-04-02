Sunflower spring harvest is open at Waimanalo Country Farms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Spring officially started in the middle of March and it is time to reap what was sown.

The spring harvest of vibrant sunflowers at the Waimanalo Country Farms is providing another opportunity to see some light during these darker times.

The return of the farm’s spring harvest is just in time for Easter.

Families can experience the quaint 52 acres of land tucked between the ocean and the Koʻolau cliffs in the safety of their own vehicle.

Visitors will want to bring a smartphone to scan the provided QR codes and will be required to wear a mask if they chose to step out to take some pictures.

“We have our farm stands, we have our YouTube channel that our dad started, we have a lot of more cool props in the field too,” says Cheyenne Adams of Waimanalo Country Farms.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that if you’re going to come here, we’re going it in a safe way, so you still have to be able to wear your mask and not be sick when you come here, keep your distances, all that kind of stuff,” Adams said.

It is a great time to see some new growth with Easter coming up on Sunday, April 4, as Hawaii has been dealing with the pandemic for over a year

“It gives people, I guess, kind of a celebration kind of thing, you know?” says Adams.

“After a year of going through this pandemic, you can still come out. And we are just blessed to be able to offer a safe and fun experience, a different experience.”

Support is going back to the working farm — which has been in the family for six generations — with each person that enters.

“So, we all have to work together as a family to have it all run well, and sometimes, not sometimes, most times it’s not easy,” says Adams.

“And you have a lot of things, like we had that rain and crazy weather for how long? A month? It pushed us back.”

This sunflower drive-thru experience kicks off on Friday, April 2, and lasts until Wednesday, May 12.

The cost is $10 per head for anyone 3 years and older. Reservations are required ahead of time.

