Sunflower drive-thru at Waimanalo Country Farms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A leisurely drive around the Waimanalo Country Farms will guide you through multiple patches of sunflowers.
This option is an in-vehicle only option.
You will not be exiting your vehicle, except for an optional stop where you will pull off the path so you can snap your photos in the designated field with the photo ops
This unique sunflower experience includes a cup of your choice from our famous beverages, various photo prop ops and a drive by farm animal visit.
Reservations need to be made in advanced.
Sign-up by visiting the website www.waimanalocountryfarms.com.
