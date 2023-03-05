HONOLULU (KHON2) — On an early Sunday morning, March 7, 1965, a group of 600 brave black men, women and children and their allies stood on Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama to begin their march to Montgomery.

It was a collective effort to peacefully work toward protecting the lives of those targeted by Jim Crow laws and federal legislation that either inadvertently or purposefully supported those laws.

This day is remembered as Bloody Sunday — not to be confused with the Blood Sunday that occurred in Ireland for much the same reasons in 1972.

The march was the culmination of a century long fight to guarantee universal voting rights for all U.S. citizens. It was meant to go from Selma to Montgomery and demonstrate the solidarity that all races, sexes and creeds have in demanding equal voting rights.

Alabama State Troopers amassed themselves on the bridge as an opposition force and descended on the protestors with weapons and brutality.

Then Alabama Governor George C. Wallace* was vehemently opposed to the march, creating an order to block the protestors at any cost.

“There will be no march between Selma and Montgomery,” Gov. Wallace said. “And, I have so instructed the Department of Public Safety.”

Although a federal judge ruled that the voting rights protests were legal and should not be inhibited by local law enforcement. Gov. Wallace refused to acquiesce. His supporters strongly supported his decision to oppress the protests, leading the federal government to intervene.

National news covered the brutality of white, southern resistance to the voting rights march. Police officers and state troopers brutally beat and attacked men, women and children sending many to local hospitals in critical condition.

The march was led by led by John Lewis of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and Reverend Hosea Williams of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and ended up attracting 25,000 demonstrators once it ended in Montgomery.

Three months after this brutal event, the U.S. passed federal legislation known as the Voting Rights Act (VRA) that sought to protect citizens who vote and to enshrine universal voting rights.

Over the decades since the civil rights movement, lawmakers across the U.S. have made movements to subvert and neutralize legislation that guarantees voting rights.

In 2013, Alabama posed the greatest threat to voting rights in the U.S. when the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a key provision of the VRA, which required the federal government to preclear any voting changes in parts of the country that have a history of voter discrimination. This particular provision of the VRA prevented many discriminatory voting laws from going into effect.

Vice-President Kamala Harris remarked that “as a result, in recent years, America has seen a new assault on the freedom to vote. Extremists have worked to dismantle the voting protections that generations of civil rights leaders and advocates fought tirelessly to win.”

She pointed out that many conservative localities and states have been working to close polling places and making it a crime to pass out water to those standing in polling center lines.

In Ohio, State Representative Brian Stewart has introduced a bill that will require a supermajority (60%) for any voter-initiated ballot initiatives in response to anti-abortion mandates that did not pass in the recent 2022 Mid-term elections. Florida, which already has a supermajority law, is raising their threshold to 67% for voter-initiated ballot initiatives.

There have been 27 election interference bills pre-filed or introduced in 10 states thus far in 2023 in Arizona, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

In solidarity with those who want to ensure that all U.S. citizens have adequate access and protection to vote, Vice-President Harris is marking the 58th anniversary of the march.

“Fifty-eight years ago, six hundred brave souls set out from Selma, Alabama to secure one of our most sacred freedoms: the right to vote. On the Edmund Pettus Bridge, their peaceful march was met with crushing violence,” noted Harris.

Vice-President Harris remembered the courage of late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis for his dedication and stamina in the face of such horrific violence. Lewis, who was 25 at the time of the march, suffered a fractured skull from being beaten by Alabama State Troopers; he continued to march, regardless.

“Their courage and their sacrifice inspired many to join the fight for civil rights—to put an end to poll taxes, literacy tests and other forms of discrimination that blocked Black Americans’ access to the ballot box,” added Harris.

Harris is calling U.S. citizens to double down on their efforts to protect the right to vote.

“President Joe Biden and I continue to call on Congress to pass federal legislation that protects voting rights, election integrity and our democracy,” Declared, Harris.

She went on to say that their administration will continue to push and support President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting since it enhances the federal government’s work to expand and advance voter participation.

“If we are to truly honor the legacy of those who marched in Selma on Bloody Sunday, we must continue to fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote,” concluded Harris.