Sun Noodle to give away 1,000 noodle kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this difficult and uncertain time, Sun Noodle would like to share and extend their Aloha Spirit to the community. They want to assure you that there are no real shortage of food and supplies, especially your favorite Sun Noodle products! As long as there is continued support Sun Noodlewill always provide for everyone.

On Friday April 3rd from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Sun Noodle will be doing a curbside giveaway from their manufacturing facility (1933 Colburn Street) Which will be available to everyone.

Please enter through Pu’uhale Street from Nimitz and drive through Colburn Street. Please avoid coming from Dillingham Boulevard as we don’t want to cause any unnecessary traffic with the construction in the area.

One bag per vehicle, also please no walk throughs as they’re practicing safe social distancing. One bag includes 10 servings of noodles and 10 soupbases!