HONOLULU (KHON2) – This weekend, Oct. 8, Sun Farm Hawaii is holding a sunset movie and farm to table experience for the community to attend.

They will be showing an independent local surf film called Waikiki: Riding the Waves of Change on their projector for the entire family to enjoy.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Sun Farm Hawaii is a local farm that produces fresh produce and constantly gives back to the community. They hold yoga classes, participate in farmers markets and now will be holding a movie night event.

This Fall-fun event will take place from 5:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. at Sun Farm Hawaii located at 509 Pakala Street Honolulu, HI 96825. Organizers said parking will be available and marked as guest parking.

You will also have the opportunity to taste some fresh farm food at the event. The menu they have planned is a loaded Cassava Tortilla ‘Ula with chips and salsa verde, aquaponic green salad, wild soda and dessert.

You are asked to come early and to bring a cozy blanket or beach chair. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and tickets will not be sold at the door. So be sure to purchase tickets ahead of the event.

Tickets purchased through their website are all-inclusive and include a plate of fresh farm to table food, a drink and a spot to watch the movie.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Ticket prices are $35 for adults and $20 for keiki. There will also be additional snacks for purchase at the event.