Summit District of Haleakala National Park temporarily closed due to weather conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Summit District of Haleakala National Park is temporarily closed due to winter weather conditions.

The closure was announced on April 11.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The closure begins at the Summit Entrance Station on Haleakala Highway and extends up to the summit.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Summit District of Haleakala National Park is expected reopen once conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NPS says that all sunrise reservation holders should check the status of the park here prior to traveling to the Summit District for sunrise.

Updates are expected to be posted on the status of the park no later than 4 a.m.