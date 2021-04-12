Summit District of Haleakala National Park reopens following winter weather closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park has reopened after winter weather conditions shut it down for a day.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions and periodic ice on roadways. 

Visitors are reminded to stay at least six feet away from other people and to wear a face mask when they are near others.  

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The National Park Service says all sunrise reservation holders should check the status of the park here prior to traveling to the Summit District.

