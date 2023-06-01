Passengers make their way through TSA checkpoints at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer travel season is already in full swing. There are some new procedures at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport that can help you navigate the crowds

Among them, changes in screening your carry-on bags.

TSA said it screened more than 200,000 passengers leaving from Hawaii airports over the Memorial Day weekend, and more than half of that was from Honolulu.

Officials said the busiest travel days are Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

And lines at security checkpoints are usually longer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with another rush from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Travelers are asked to be aware that canine units that detect explosive materials are now being used more regularly which can help speed up the security line.