Summer Tapasa takes Dana White’s spot at UFC 246 face-off

UFC president Dana White said he’d give her a job. Looks like this is what he meant.

Summer Tapasa, the former Best Buy employee who went viral for taking down a shoplifter in Aiea, stood between UFC 246 headliners Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone at the final face-off before tomorrow’s fights.

No word yet on any other work she’ll be doing at this weekend’s UFC event.