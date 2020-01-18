Summer Tapasa takes Dana White’s spot at UFC 246 face-off

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:
dana white ap_139366

UFC president Dana White said he’d give her a job. Looks like this is what he meant.

Summer Tapasa, the former Best Buy employee who went viral for taking down a shoplifter in Aiea, stood between UFC 246 headliners Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone at the final face-off before tomorrow’s fights.

No word yet on any other work she’ll be doing at this weekend’s UFC event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story