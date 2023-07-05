Dual hose units are typically among the most powerful portable air conditioners you can buy but are often the most expensive.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New rebates are being offered for things such as air conditioners, pool pumps and whole house fans and just in time for summer.

The intention of the rebates is for Hawaii residents to lower their energy bills by purchasing energy-efficient appliances and installations. The funds are available to utility ratepayers on Hawaiʻi Island, Lāna‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and O‘ahu only.

Rebates are also available for businesses.

Rebates are available as long as the funds last, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting now and ending June 30, 2024.

Solar – up to $1,000

Earn rebates for installing a new solar water heating system and maintenance, including:

• Solar Water Heating: $1,000

• Solar PV Water Heater: $1,000

• Solar Interest Buy-Down (payee is the bank): $1,000

• Solar Water Heater Tune Up: $200

Air Conditioning (AC) – up to $1,000

Earn rebates for purchasing ENERGY STAR® or other efficiently-rated air conditioning systems, including:

• Central AC Retrofit: $1,000

• Residential mini-split AC Install: from $300 – $450

• Residential AC Tune Up: $75

• Window AC: $25 instant rebate at Lowes and Home Depot for standard models; $45 instant rebate at Home Depot for dual-inverter

Heat Pump Water Heater – $500

Instant rebate given at the point of purchase from one of Hawai‘i Energy’s participating retail locations.

Refrigerator Trade-Up – $250

Earn $250 toward the purchase of a new ENERGY STAR® refrigerator when trading in an old, working model.

Pool Pump – $150

Rebate given for the purchase and install of a new, ENERGY STAR® pool pump with a variable frequency drive (VFD).

Whole House Fan – $100

Rebate given for the purchase of a qualifying model. Whole house fans use up to 90% less energy than central AC.

Solar Attic Fan – $75

Rebate given for the purchase of a qualifying model. A solar attic fan is similar to a whole house fan except it’s powered by the sun.

“Rid-A-Fridge” Recycling – $75

Earn cool cash just for getting rid of an old working refrigerator or freezer, no purchase necessary. Free haul-away and recycling included. Cannot be combined with Trade-Up offer.

“We encourage all residents to consider these rebates, especially during the summer months when energy usage tends to spike by an average of 18%. Together, we can make a positive impact on the environment while keeping our homes cool and comfortable,” Caroline Carl, executive director at Hawaii Energy said in a news release.

More information can be found on the Hawaii Energy website.