HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) said that schools will continue to offer a fairly comprehensive menu for keiki to enjoy summer learning.

“Our schools have worked hard to design a variety of programs that attract the interest of both our vulnerable students and students seeking to explore new interests,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

Hayashi went on to explain further.

“We are excited that students will have the access to learning support and enrichment opportunities throughout the upcoming summer months,” added Hayashi.

HIDOE summer programs span all grade and skill levels. They range from a transition program for incoming kindergartners to paid summer internships for graduating seniors.

The programs that will be offered to students via the five models described below.

Official Summer School

The official HIDOE summer school program aims to provide students with supplementary instruction for student enrichment, remediation, credit advancement or credit recovery purposes for grades K-12. Students in grades 9-12 also have the opportunity to register for summer learning through Hawai‘i Online Courses (HOC), formerly known as E-School. Click here for a list of current summer school offerings.

School-based Summer Learning Hubs

Summer learning hubs are designed at the school or complex area level based on student needs. Instruction is for remediation or credit recovery, intervention, enrichment, and transition programs. Program dates and instructional models will vary by school. For more information and a map of current HIDOE school-based summer learning hubs, please see here.

Kindergarten Summer Start

The Summer Start Kindergarten Transition Program provides a free, summer classroom experience for new incoming kindergartners with little or no preschool experience. Hosted at the child’s anticipated elementary school, the program focuses on student behaviors and school routines to increase students’ confidence and foster a sense of independence. For a list of participating schools, click here.

Specialized Student Support

Extended learning opportunities will be available for students needing specialized services and support. These programs include Extended School Year (ESY), English Learner Extended Learning Opportunities, Special Support Programs for students with disabilities, and Alternative Learning Program Support and Services (ALPSS).

Accelerated Learning

Early College programs, a collaboration between the HIDOE and the University of Hawai‘i system, will be offered to students in grades 9-12 for accelerated learning. Eligible students can earn college credits while satisfying high school diploma requirements (dual credit) upon successful course completion.

College, Career and Community Learning

Opportunities include summer internships sponsored by the HIDOE state office or internships arranged by the school, as well as transition and on-ramp programs to support high school students preparing for post-secondary education and careers.

Regardless of what your keiki is in to, there are lots of opportunities for fun, learning and meeting new friends.