HONOLULU (KHON2) — Harrison Ford takes on Hawaii screens a day before the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2.com spoke with Kyler Kokubun, Marketing and Events Manager at Consolidated Theatres, on why this movie is in theaters a day early.

Movies used to come out at midnight, and they used to be called midnight showings.” Kyler Kokubun, Marketing and Events Manager at Consolidated Theatres

Kokubun said about 10 years ago, movie theaters across the nation started to show the big blockbuster movies before midnight to entice people to go to their movie theater.

Because every movie theater company is allowed to show movies early, Kokubun said Consolidated Theatres “wanted to bring people in, so we worked with our food and beverage team to create like curated menus that are themed alongside the movies.”

Consolidated Theatres had a special food menu for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — with a “toadstool burger,” which was a mushroom burger — and the “Top Gun: Maverick” movie as well.

The “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” food menu:

Treasure Hunt kids tray

Close Call Meatballs

Quicksand dessert

Golden Idol sandwich

The Snak Bite beertail

Kokubun said the items on the menu correlate to the movie theme like the “Close Call Meatballs” referring to the big boulder Indiana Jones was running from in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Other big movies include “Joy Ride,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Barbie.”

Special menus are available for two weeks after they come out.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Summertime and the end of the year are when theaters are jam-packed to see new movies, according to Kokubun.