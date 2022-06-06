HONOLULU (KHON2) — No matter the time of year, you can pretty much hear one or two fireworks weekly on Oahu. Despite most fireworks being illegal in the state, Hawaii residents still get their hands on them, shooting them up in the air.

During the summer months, leading up to the 4th of July, fireworks could be heard and seen more frequently. Honolulu Police are reminding the public to not buy illegal fireworks and report those you see.

Michelle Yu is the spokesperson for Honolulu Police and said Hawaii’s various illegal sellers are to blame for the illegal firework problem on Oahu. She said every year they confiscate hundreds if not thousands of illegal fireworks.

“The fireworks are bought from various illegal sellers, and HPD seizes several hundred pounds of illegal fireworks annually,” said Yu. “To report illegal fireworks, call 911 and provide as much information as possible.”

As part of a recent law, homeowners can now face charges if illegal fireworks are set off on their property. Anyone caught breaking the law could face a fine of up to $2,000.

“Videos and photos may be submitted,” said Yu. “Complainants may be required to testify in court.”

For more helpful tips on how to file a report if you witness illegal fireworks in your neighborhood head to the HPD’s website.