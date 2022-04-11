HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the Summer Fun Program is returning to full capacity with about 9,000 keiki participating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program previously operated at a reduced capacity. Mayor Blangiardi and DPR staff held a news conference on Monday, April 11, to discuss this update.

The Summer Fun Program is available for kids between the ages of six and 13, and Blangiardi said they are now looking for seasonal workers who can help run it.