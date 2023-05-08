HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer Fun is back and will be open on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on Tuesday, June 13 through July 28.

Children must be six years old before August 1 and not older than 13 years old by July 28.

The program is also looking for Summer Fun staff. Interested individuals can find more information on the summer employment program website.

Registration rolls out according to the schedule below.

District 1 (East Honolulu): May 8 from 4 p.m.

(East Honolulu): from 4 p.m. District 2 (West Honolulu): May 9 from 4 p.m.

(West Honolulu): from 4 p.m. District 3 (Leeward O‘ahu): May 10 from 4 p.m.

(Leeward O‘ahu): from 4 p.m. District 4 (Windward & North O‘ahu): May 11 from 4 p.m.

(Windward & North O‘ahu): from 4 p.m. District 5 (Central O‘ahu): May 12 from 4 p.m.

Registration fees start at $25 per keiki, more information can be found on the Summer Fun website.

Summer Fun registration will be online at the Parks & Recreation website. Those who do not have access to internet can call the district to get the site’s phone number.

The phone number for District 1 – (808) 768, 8944, District 2 – (808) 768-9292, District 3 – (808) 768-6889, District 4 – (808) 768-8980 and District 5 – (808) 768-8994.