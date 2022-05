HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents started lining up on Friday for Summer Fun registrations on Oahu which open Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m.

Summer Fun programs for the children start Monday, June 6 and run through Friday, July 22.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

By 9 a.m. Saturday, registration lines at the park locations were very long.