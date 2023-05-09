HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week, the registration for the wildly popular Summer Fun Program has gone online with payments for the first time, and demand is already outpacing supply. The waitlist for the program could grow if the city cannot find the staffing needed to accommodate the demand.

“From what I saw personally, 10-15 minutes, maybe 20 minutes in the bulk of those District 1 sites were already booked, so that means that a lot of people were able to get in and register their kids for the program,” Nate Serota, the spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, said.

With spots filling up quickly, staffing also needs to be filled by the time Summer Fun is set to start on June 13.

Serota revealed, “Right now, we’re at about two-thirds capacity with the staffing, so we have about 370 summer aid positions, seasonal positions that we’re looking for this season, and we’re at about 240 or so.”

The YMCA is also looking to hire program leaders, lifeguards, and swim instructors, hosting an instant hire day on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kaimuki-Waialae Y, and again on the May 24. Their summer program is set to start on May 30.

Meanwhile, Winners’ Camp on Kamehame Ridge will run from July 23 to July 29.

We’ve noticed that since COVID, kids are really wanting to connect. There has been a big pendulum shift in what they’ve been looking for. They want to be here, they want to hang out with friends, they want to connect. So we’ve had a bigger, higher demand from our campers, as well as from their parents.” Jeannette Macaluso, Winners’ Camp director

The camp, which caters to 11 to 15-year-olds, aims to teach essential life skills through experiential learning.

“We really encourage kids to step up, step outside of their comfort zone,” Macaluso said. “We encourage them to become a part of a team, to learn how to work together.”

“So a lot of those things we teach through all experiential learning,” Macaluso further explained. “It’s not just us talking about it, it’s not reading about it in a book. It’s getting out there on our ropes courses and experiencing it.”

If the Summer Fun program cannot find enough staff, families that did manage to get in could be waitlisted by chronological order, which would happen about a week before the program starts.

Serota said, “It would be putting those folks who already registered on the waitlist, depending on when they were able to register. In some cases, we may consolidate Summer Fun sites.”

Registration for a Summer Fun site outside of one’s area is possible if spots are available. The strong demand for the program is attributed to kids finally getting out of COVID restrictions.

Leeward Oahu registration is set for tomorrow, Windward and North Oahu registration will take place on Thursday, and Central Oahu registration will happen on Friday. The city recommends signing up on their Parks & Recreation website beforehand to ensure access at exactly 4 o’clock when registration begins.