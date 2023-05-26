Social distancing guidelines will be in place for all summer programs. (courtesy YMCA Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As school finishes up, many kids look forward to joining a camp and learning new skills.

Oahu has a variety of summer camp programs whether the keiki want to learn about nature, theater, or self-defense skills.

List of summer camps:

2023 Summer Festival & School – this camp is a seven-week program for ages five to 18 to learn about music, dance and drama. Shorter camps are also offered as well. Ohana Arts partners with UH Manoa Department of Theatre & Dance to put together this camp.

YMCA of Honolulu – the YMCA offers many summer camps including day cap, traditional overnight camp, mini overnight camps and teen camps. Day camp is for grades K through five. traditional overnight camp is for grades one through 10 and will allow the keiki to go climbing, surfing and adventure among other activities for five nights. Parents also have the option to send their kids for two weeks. The mini overnight camp is designed for kids that have never done an overnight camp before, this being their first time. Grades one through 10 will stay at the min overnight camp for two nights. The YMCA teen overnight camp is separated into two groups. One teen camp is for ages 14 through 17 where they will be learning leadership for two weeks and the other teen camp is for ages 16 through 17 for three weeks. The YMCA has an overnight handbook addressing most parent questions with a packing list.

– this camp is for grades nine through 12 for 16 days. Hosted by the ARCC, keiki will travel to Oahu, Maui and the island of Hawaii. Activities include 20 hours of community service, paddling, surfing, night snorkeling with manta rays and learning traditional cooking and hula. Self-defense– UFC will offer youth summer camps for ages six through 12 centered around self-defense with various skills and techniques. Parents have the option to sign their kids up for one or four weeks. Other classes are offered as well, location dependent.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is also hosting Summer Fun in many areas across Oahu.