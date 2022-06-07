HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, June 11, a “Summer Bark Party” will be taking place in Kaneohe. This free event is fun for the entire family, dogs included.

Tanzie’s Treasures is putting on the event from 4-7pm and at their event there will be a pupcasso painting station, cold fruit pupsicles and a photo booth.

Casey Wilson with Tanzie’s Treasures said they do a lot more than put on dog-friendly events. They have make and sell dog accessories right here on Oahu.

“Tanzie’s Treasures was founded in 2019 after struggling to find quality, handmade pet products that fit high expectations and were affordable,” said Wilson. “It was vital that the products were size inclusive, had personalization and free shipping. We all know how it can be to pay for shipping here!”

She said the designs shine on their own and are comfortable, which means no seams or itchy tags while pups wear them. Wilson said after the bandanas were perfected, they decided to add bow ties, collars, leashes and harnesses.

“All of our items are 100% handmade by Tanzie’s Treasures, right here in Kaneohe,” said Wilson. “We are also expanding our products to include humans by the end of 2022.”

Wilson said in 2021 they decided to create their first outdoor event for friends, families and pets. Their events have free activities, treats, and goodies as well as a photo booth.

“We were so pleased with the turnout and had such amazing feedback that we decided to continue throwing these events, averaging four per year,” said Wilson.

She said if you’d like to support local, you can preorder from their website and pick up goodies at the event.

“We strive to bring outstanding products to the local community and truly appreciate everyone’s support along the way,” said Wilson.