HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?

“We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” stated Mike O’Malley, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hawaii Chapter’s Sponsor Chair.

Oahu’s annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 a.m. starting at Sky Gate Park (Honolulu Hale) to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Saturday also marks World Suicide Prevention Day. This walk is one of 550-plus events being held nationwide this year.

Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention, according to AFSP, turning hope into action. The goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate.

“The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health,” stated AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia.

HAWAII SUICIDE STATISTICS

11th leading cause of death in Hawaii

2nd leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34

3rd leading cause of death for ages 35 to 44

6th leading cause of death for ages 45 to 54

8th leading cause of death for ages 55 to 64

18th leading cause of death for ages 65+

Over 6x as many people died by suicide in 2019 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents

62% of firearm deaths were suicides

17% of all suicides were by firearms

NOTE: AFSP pulled these facts from 2020 CDC data, the most current verified data available at time of publication (March 2022). Click here for more information on Hawaii’s numbers.

U.S. SUICIDE STATISTICS

12th leading cause of death in the U.S.

In 2020, there were an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts

In 2020, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide

The age-adjusted suicide rate in 2020 was 13.48 per 100,000 individuals

The rate of suicide is highest in middle-aged white men

In 2020, men died by suicide 3.88x more than women

On average, there are 130 suicides per day

White males accounted for 69.68% of suicide deaths in 2020

In 2020, firearms accounted for 52.83% of all suicide deaths

93% of adults surveyed in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

Click here to see additional facts about suicide in America.

There’s also an Out of the Darkness Community Walk happening in Hilo on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Aupuni Center. For details on the Oahu and Big Island walks, click here.

AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.