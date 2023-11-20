Subaru Hawaii is awarding 67 Hawaii public and charter school educators with $25,000, benefitting an estimated total of 9,330 students.

The funds were provided as part of the Tools for Schools program, which will go towards classroom improvements, exercise equipment, books, art supplies and more.

A total of 50 schools will benefit, with 34% coming from Maui. Schools in urban and rural communities will be represented as well.

School supplies started to reach the schools in October through DonorsChoose.

Over 7,000 Hawaii teachers have benefitted from Tools for Schools since 2010.