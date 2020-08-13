WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A very active Perseid Meteor Shower was captured between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. in Waikele by a local resident.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Latest Stories from KHON2
- Stunning meteor shower display covers Waikele
- Traditional name of “Flat Island”
- Reopening schools for special ed students complicated decision
- HSTA holds virtual news conference on legal action against state
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes