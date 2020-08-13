Stunning meteor shower display covers Waikele

Video courtesy: Terry Reis/Surf Shooter Hawaii KahiwaKiwi Media Productions

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A very active Perseid Meteor Shower was captured between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. in Waikele by a local resident.

