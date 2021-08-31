Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive ends with nearly 4,000 units of donated items

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kids in need are getting a big boost thanks to Pearlridge Center and school bus company Ground Transportation.

For the past month, they’ve held the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

It ended Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a full sized school bus packed to the brim with notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks and footwear.

Officials say there were nearly 4,000 units of different donated items which have been turned over to the department of education.

The items will be donated to students at public schools in Aiea, Pearl City, Waipahu and Kapolei.