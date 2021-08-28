‘Stuff the bus’ donation drive at Pearlridge Center to end

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center will be taking inventory of all school supply and footwear donations collected during the ‘stuff the bus’ donation drive on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

All donations will be counted at the school bus located outside the Pearlridge Mauka Food Court entrance from around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to officials, items that were donated include new notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks and footwear. They will be donated to students in need enrolled in public schools located in the Waipahu, Pearl City, Aiea and Kapolei areas.

Donations were being accepted throughout the month of August.