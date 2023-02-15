HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii was listed as one of the top places in the nations where homeowners are struggling to pay for the roofs over their heads.

In a new study by Today’s Homeowner, they ranked the most and least affordable states to live in. Hawaii came in last on their list making it the most unaffordable state.

Today’s Homeowner compared median home prices against median household incomes to get a clearer picture of the housing affordability crisis in Hawaii.

The median household income in Hawaii is $7,071 a month and the average cost for a mortgage in Hawaii is $4,403, meaning most Hawaii residents spend more than 60 percent of their income on housing.

The ‘golden rule’ is to spend no more than 35% of your income on housing. However, it is almost impossible to do that with only one or two people working in a household and nearly impossible if the people working are making minimum wage.

Nationwide the median homeowner according to their study spends less than 30 percent of their income on mortgage costs.

Washington, California and other Western states tend to be less affordable than states in the Midwest and South.

