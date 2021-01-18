Study shows nurses in Hawaii get paid the most in the country compared to other nurses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nurses in Hawaii are paid the most in the country according to Business.org.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The study found that nurses in Hawaii make 89% more than other occupations with a total salary of $104,060.



California nurses have the highest pay per hour at $54.44.



South Dakota nurses get the lowest pay per hour at $28.63.

Business.org found that nurses need to work about 29.5 hours to afford a month’s rent. The national average income requires 42.7 of work to afford rent. Nurses in Hawaii work 33 hours to afford a month’s rent.

To see how much nurses make in your state, click here.