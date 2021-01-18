Study shows nurses in Hawaii get paid the most in the country compared to other nurses

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Salary, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 18, 2021 (Business.org)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nurses in Hawaii are paid the most in the country according to Business.org.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The study found that nurses in Hawaii make 89% more than other occupations with a total salary of $104,060.

California nurses have the highest pay per hour at $54.44.

South Dakota nurses get the lowest pay per hour at $28.63.

Business.org found that nurses need to work about 29.5 hours to afford a month’s rent. The national average income requires 42.7 of work to afford rent. Nurses in Hawaii work 33 hours to afford a month’s rent.

To see how much nurses make in your state, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories