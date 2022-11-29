HONOLULU (KHON2) – We are in the middle of the holiday shopping season, and many people have their eyes on buying a new video game console for their keiki.

A new study ranked the most popular video game consoles by state noting these devices growing in popularity amid the pandemic.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Wisevoter came out with their list of top five video game consoles by state with Hawaii’s top console being the PlayStation 4.

Top 5 Video Game Consoles in Hawaii:

PlayStation 4

PlayStaion 5

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X & S

According to their study the gaming industry saw a spike in sales during the pandemic as users were buying more games and playing at home.

To read the full study by Wisevoter on the top five video game consoles by state head to their website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

During the holiday months like November and December, these console companies see a spike in sales as people plan to purchase these big-ticket items.