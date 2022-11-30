HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thinking of picking up a new hobby? Sometimes hobbies can be good a great way to reduce stress, stay active and meet new friends.

A new study ranked the most popular college student hobbies by state noting learning new things can distract the mind from daily routine.

Scholaroo came out with their list of top five college student hobbies by state with Hawaii’s top hobby being fitness.

Top 5 college student hobbies in Hawaii:

Fitness

Soccer

Reading

Yoga

Volleyball

According to their study, practicing a hobby isn’t just for kids, it can be very beneficial for all ages.

Learning and practicing a new hobby can be a way to relax, escape from the daily routine and staying active.

To read the full study by Scholaroo on the top five college student hobbies by state head to their website.

Scholaroo analyzed the most popular hobbies that people use to practice in all 50 states. They found soccer being the most popular hobby, ranking first in 22 states.