A rainbow is seen over a Hawaii beach in July 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.

For many outsiders looking in Hawaii seems like a desirable place to live. You have picture weather, access to the ocean year-round, delicious Polynesian food and a diverse community.

However, what some people might not think about is rush hour traffic getting to and from work, being cautious during hurricane season, battling tourists during peak travel times and the everyday expenses that come with living on an island.

Home Bay, a website dedicated to real estate services, came out with their list of best and worst states to live in 2022. Overall Hawaii did pretty well, coming in fourth place out of 50.

Top 10 most desirable states:

Florida California Texas Hawaii Colorado New York Arizona Washington Virginia Georgia

Low crime, natural beauty, nice weather and high quality of life were all factors considered when people chose their top states to live in.

States with access to the ocean nearly year-round ended up on the top 10 list like Hawaii, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

For more information about this study ranking the best and worst states to live in head to Home Bay’s website.