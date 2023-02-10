HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.

A new study by Bid-On-Equipment ranked the most popular party food by state. Some of the top answers were meatballs, guacamole, chips and salsa and tater tots.

In Hawaii, the top answer was chips and salsa. According to their study, 74 percent make the food they are going to bring to the football party and 26 percent decide to buy something from the store.

70 percent of people from their study admit to mostly eating appetizers whereas 18% admit to being excited about eating the entrees.

41 percent of people admit to eating too much while watching the big game whereas 19 percent of people said they often drink too much.

America’s top foods for the big game:

Meatballs

Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

Tater Tots

Chili

Buffalo Wings

Hummus

Nachos

Pigs in a Blanket

Spinach Artichoke Dip

For more information about the study on popular party food head to Bid-On-Equipment’s website.